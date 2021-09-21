Charter Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.7% of Charter Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,074.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $188.90. The company had a trading volume of 56,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,310. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.77. The firm has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

