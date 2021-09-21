Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.53

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.48, with a volume of 13129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 16.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

