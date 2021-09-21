Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Down 5.4%

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $24.58. 22,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 366,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTKB. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

