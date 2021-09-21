Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Short Interest Update

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the August 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 245,533 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,971. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $207.69 million, a PE ratio of 114.76 and a beta of 0.98. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PINE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

