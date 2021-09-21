Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,800 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the August 15th total of 424,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Finch Therapeutics Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.58. 602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,509. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.22. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNCH. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $18,870,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,088,000. TRB Advisors LP bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,751,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

