Stellar Hits Market Capitalization of $6.55 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Stellar has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $6.55 billion and $639.92 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00065898 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00145980 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00063903 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00171850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00109725 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011885 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.55 or 0.00481336 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,780 coins and its circulating supply is 23,730,653,181 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XLMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.