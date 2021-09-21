Analysts Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will announce $73.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.70 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $70.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $298.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $296.69 million to $300.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $300.56 million, with estimates ranging from $295.33 million to $305.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.69 million.

BRKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of BRKL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. 6,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

