Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Owlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Owlet will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Owlet.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Owlet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owlet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Owlet in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

OWLT traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,546. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97. Owlet has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $11.56.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

