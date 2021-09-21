Brokerages Set Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Price Target at €49.30

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €49.30 ($58.00).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDT shares. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of BDT traded down €0.50 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €49.00 ($57.65). 4,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,576. The stock has a market cap of $497.02 million and a P/E ratio of -266.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.81. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a 12 month high of €63.20 ($74.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

