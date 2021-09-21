Brokerages Set Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Price Target at €49.30

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €49.30 ($58.00).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDT shares. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of BDT traded down €0.50 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €49.00 ($57.65). 4,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,576. The stock has a market cap of $497.02 million and a P/E ratio of -266.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.81. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a 12 month high of €63.20 ($74.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

