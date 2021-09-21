$0.42 EPS Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. NETGEAR reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial cut their target price on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $981,723.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,824.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $62,636.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,472.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,686 shares of company stock worth $3,844,153. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NETGEAR by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,831,000 after acquiring an additional 356,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,392,000 after purchasing an additional 68,235 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,369,000 after purchasing an additional 473,587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 169,050 shares during the last quarter.

NTGR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.80. 4,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,597. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

