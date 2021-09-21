Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $55.63. The stock had a trading volume of 541,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,183,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $234.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.66.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

