Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Lennar stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.64. 106,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,292. Lennar has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 21.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Lennar by 11.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 149,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

