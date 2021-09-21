Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Lennar stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.64. 106,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,292. Lennar has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.36.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.
About Lennar
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.
