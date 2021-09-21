EtherGem (EGEM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,029.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 21st. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $296,219.51 and $3,029.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00053780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00126126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00044310 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

