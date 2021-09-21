Analysts Set Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Target Price at $68.91

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.70.

Separately, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WH traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.08. 5,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.06.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.