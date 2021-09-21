Zacks: Brokerages Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $605.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to announce sales of $605.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $610.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $600.00 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $435.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $519,067.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,370 shares of company stock worth $5,577,110 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.46. 7,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.63. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $76.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.