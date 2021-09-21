Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DSEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of DSEY stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $16.52. 9,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44. Diversey has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSEY. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Diversey during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Diversey during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diversey during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Diversey by 139.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Diversey during the first quarter worth about $155,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

