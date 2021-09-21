Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Decreases By 23.0%

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ DWSN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,304. Dawson Geophysical has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 101.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 630.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 63,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

