Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Declines By 26.1%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 990,400 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:ESGE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.51. 50,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,720. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 202.5% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

