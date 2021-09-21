Short Interest in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Drops By 25.7%

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGNU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. 2,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,054. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

