Sofos Investments Inc. Buys 8,550 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.3% of Sofos Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,466,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.58. 11,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $310.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.67.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.75.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.