Charter Trust Co. Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Charter Trust Co. raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 94.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after acquiring an additional 867,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 3M by 15.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,086,000 after purchasing an additional 682,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in 3M by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,845,000 after purchasing an additional 584,026 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 786,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,505,000 after purchasing an additional 581,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.85.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.14. 68,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.24 and a 200-day moving average of $196.55. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

