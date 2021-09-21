Bar Harbor Trust Services Sells 677 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bar Harbor Trust Services cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 3.3% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in FedEx were worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.29.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,115. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.36. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.27 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

