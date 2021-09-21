Alerus Financial NA Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.91. 178,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,518,565. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.19.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

