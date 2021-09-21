Analysts Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.41 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post $102.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.00 million and the highest is $102.89 million. First Busey reported sales of $102.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $398.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $399.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $408.36 million, with estimates ranging from $407.00 million to $409.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $97.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BUSE shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 68,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Busey by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

