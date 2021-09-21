Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post sales of $128.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.00 million and the highest is $129.10 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $103.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $498.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $501.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $555.87 million, with estimates ranging from $550.50 million to $561.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,183,356.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,748,967.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 389,390 shares of company stock worth $23,325,270. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $64.62. 7,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,820. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

