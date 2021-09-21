National Bank Financial Lowers NFI Group (TSE:NFI) to Sector Perform

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$28.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s current price.

NFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.80.

Shares of NFI Group stock traded up C$0.20 on Tuesday, reaching C$23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 665,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,190. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$14.97 and a 1 year high of C$32.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -173.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.04.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

