Resolute Forest Products’ (RFP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$19.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.32% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of RFP stock traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 33,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,866. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$5.47 and a 1-year high of C$21.30.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Resolute Forest Products will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.