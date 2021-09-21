Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Up 31.1% in August

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of KHOLY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,874. Koç Holding AS has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

