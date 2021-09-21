Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Short Interest Down 25.5% in August

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Imperial Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS IHLDY remained flat at $$4.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. Imperial Logistics has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.64.

Imperial Logistics Ltd. engages in the provision of outsourced, integrated freight management, contract logistics and distributorship services. The company was founded on February 15, 1946 and is headquartered in Bedfordview, South Africa.

