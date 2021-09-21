Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Short Interest Update

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,091,700 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the August 15th total of 840,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of LOIMF stock remained flat at $$28.41 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.86. Loomis AB has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $33.81.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $567.70 million for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables in Sweden and internationally. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

