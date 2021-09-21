Heritage Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,002,000. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.03. 1,081,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.09.

