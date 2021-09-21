Wrapped BNB Reaches One Day Volume of $1.16 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $359.08 or 0.00858028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.66 billion and approximately $1.16 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00066814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00172284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00110802 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.34 or 0.06846709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,017.09 or 1.00399671 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.86 or 0.00771483 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,409,420 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

