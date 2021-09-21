Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on NGLOY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Anglo American stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.22. 699,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 134.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

