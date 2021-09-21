Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on PUMSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

PUMSY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.52. 1,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,435. Puma has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

