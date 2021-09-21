InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Acquired by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 50,108 shares during the quarter. InfuSystem accounts for about 2.0% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 28.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in InfuSystem during the first quarter worth $235,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 12.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in InfuSystem during the first quarter worth $245,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InfuSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

InfuSystem stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $259.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.88. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 15.22%. On average, analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU).

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.