iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,497 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.5% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,577,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $438.06. 327,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,419. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $445.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.