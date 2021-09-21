iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after buying an additional 476,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,481,000 after buying an additional 112,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.71. 1,464,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,333,330. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.15 and a 200-day moving average of $223.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

