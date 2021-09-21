iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 265,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,657,079 shares.The stock last traded at $26.11 and had previously closed at $25.97.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 693.5% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 133,498 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 175,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,073 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,314,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.