Short Interest in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Decreases By 23.0%

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BYTS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,940. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66. BYTE Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYTS. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $457,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter worth $724,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter worth $964,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,448,000.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

