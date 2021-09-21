Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Short Interest Update

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CHNA traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.83. 2,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $49.01.

