Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

HTA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.68. 133,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,978. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

