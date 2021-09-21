BitCoal (COAL) Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $24,610.38 and $28.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.30 or 0.00539418 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000908 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 59% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

