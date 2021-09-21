$471.11 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to announce $471.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $436.15 million to $500.30 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $418.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Compass Diversified.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $487.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.74 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $28,953.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,678 shares of company stock worth $266,349. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 33.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,987. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $32.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. This is a boost from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.