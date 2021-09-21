Insider Buying: QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Director Buys 90,000 Shares of Stock

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Director Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart purchased 90,000 shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,727,444 shares in the company, valued at C$640,949.34.

PORE traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.08. The company had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,979. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$5.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. QC Copper and Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.11.

About QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V)

PowerOre Inc owns a diversified portfolio of battery metal assets in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Mann silver-cobalt mine property covering an area of 852.5 hectares in 18 contiguous mining claims located in the Milner Township, Ontario; and MacMurchy nickel property with 1 claim covering approximately 16 hectares located in the Gowganda District, Ontario.

