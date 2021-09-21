Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $99,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $202.41. 25,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,973. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.19 and its 200-day moving average is $236.37. The company has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

