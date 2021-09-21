Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,151 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $84,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

SHW stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,553. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.67. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.