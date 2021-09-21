SSI Investment Management LLC Takes $1.74 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $25.48. 2,207,269 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

