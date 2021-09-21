Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 51,714 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $75,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 22.6% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $417,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,335,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.76. 176,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,553. The firm has a market cap of $156.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.92.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.