Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,537,206 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,133,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,537,206 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $103,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 136,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 36.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 31,889 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 98.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 123.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,998. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.59. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

