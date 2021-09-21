820,011 Shares in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Bought by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 820,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the second quarter worth $6,383,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the first quarter worth $6,145,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 52,020 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 44.0% during the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,224,264 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 374,135 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 61.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 823,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 312,877 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.04. 2,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,596. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $95.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. On average, analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

